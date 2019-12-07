Work continues on veterans recovery house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the Loyal Veterans Battalion have been working on a recovery house.

When it's finished it'll be a temporary home for veterans who just need a hand up.

News 10 stopped by to check on how things were going.

The International Brotherhood of Electricians, along with the battalion put in all the electrical the house will need.

The group started on the house back in the fall.

Volunteers only work on it on the weekends.

The group also installed insulation.

Mike Egy said this is a big milestone for the group.

"It's just like a train that continues to move forward last week we had the windows and doors completed all the framing done this week this house is really going to start to look like a home," said Egy.

Egy told us they'll soon be finishing up the outside of the house next.