Work continues on transition house for veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've got an update for you on a transition house to help local veterans.

You'll remember, the Loyal Veterans Battalion has been hard at work to complete the house since the fall.

The coronavirus has pushed back some of this work, but organizers said they're still moving right along.

We're told they just need to hang some doors, paint and finish up some last minute work inside.

"We're hoping to be done with the house within the next two months, so you know, if we can get back on our normal work schedule, it should be doing pretty good," saud Mike Egy.

Egy said the battalion is excited to see all this hard work finally start to pay off.