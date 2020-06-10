Work continues on the new Terre Haute Convention Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are in downtown Terre Haute near 7th and Wabash, you might notice several construction fences.

The fences are up because work is progressing on the new Terre Haute Convention Center.

Construction workers are doing utility and underground work.

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig believes this project will be exactly what the city will need after the pandemic.

"I think it is a sign of confidence in our area that we are going to rebound from this and that is going to be a huge economic success for our area," Craig said.

