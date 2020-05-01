Work continues on Richland County High School renovation project despite pandemic

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - In a normal setting, students and staff would still have a few weeks to go at Richland County high school.

Now construction crews are gearing up to begin working on the second floor. Those crews got the clear to move in once Illinois schools decided to not come back this school year.

Richland county school superintendent Chris Simpson says the finish date won't change.

However, it does give workers more time to get done. This will ease overtime payments and hopefully save the district money.

One problem that has come up is having enough people to clear the school. Simpson says they had planned to get some students and staff to help clear decades worth of materials. That will now be left to a handful of folks who are left.

Simpson explains, "We have a much smaller crew that's been working to empty out the building, myself included. And we've been, we've got to the point where we now, the second floor has now been released to the contractors. They totally have access to the second floor. And we're doing that by the end of this week the whole first floor."