VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Work continues on a Wabash Valley business incubator.

The Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes is undergoing renovation. Crews have been working on the facility for months.

As of now, construction is planned to wrap up at the end of September. After construction ends, organizers plan to open the building in the fall.

The building first opened in the early 1900s as a theater.