Work continues on Clinton bridge project

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is continuing on a major Wabash Valley road project.
Crews east of Clinton, Indiana are working on the State Road 163 bridge over the Wabash River.
Traffic is down to one lane as the Indiana Department of Transportation continued work on the project.
Right now, a traffic signal is in place.
Work is expected to wrap in mid-November.
