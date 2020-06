TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may still have some traffic frustrations in Terre Haute this week.

The Terre Haute City Engineer shared some updated information with us. He said the plans for railroad track constructions are still happening this week.

CSX started the project last week.

The city engineer says right now, crews are dropping off one-mile stretches of rail. He told us in August, CSX will be back to replace the railing.

So far, CSX has not responded to our request for updated details.