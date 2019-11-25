Clear

Work continues on Barr-Reeve school expansion project

The project is planned to finish up by August 1st of 2020.

Nov 25, 2019
Gary Brian

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tim Swartzentruber teaches math at Barr-Reeve. Just outside his door is the first indication that there's big work going on outside of his classroom walls.

Swartzentruber says, "It's been pretty fun to watch it go up. see the whole process from the work in the ground, doing the foundation, seeing the order of things."

Swartzentruber's classroom used to be on the southern edge of the school. Now it will be next to four new classrooms and a new gym.

Superintendent Travis Madison explains, "We will have a lot of different activities. Two games could go side by side, you know for summer games for camps and stuff like that. The gym will primarily go north to south."

The new addition is on track to wrap up by May. That's when crews will begin converting the old gym into more classrooms. Totaling 13 new rooms to accommodate all of Barr-Reeve's student population.

Madison says, "In the next few weeks we will be able to get a roof on and get the area a little bit safer then we'll be able to start bringing kids in, be able to start bringing teachers and students and people in the community to start seeing the progress."

Right now crews are working hard to get the building closed up before cold weather sets in. Once it's secure they can work during the winter months to keep the project on track.

Madison says they've been working hard to keep classes going as usual. Which has meant little interruptions for that classroom on the south side.

Swartzentruber says, "There's been some times where they've been drilling through the wall or you know packing the ground where it kind of rumbled the room. But for the most part, it's been pretty uninvasive."

