Walls raised on new Habitat home in Terre Haute

A local family will soon have a new home, and it's all thanks to Habitat for Humanity and Indiana State University. The two groups began raising walls on a new home for a family right here in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local family will soon have a new home, and it's all thanks to Habitat for Humanity and Indiana State University.

The two groups began raising walls on a new home for a family right here in the Wabash Valley.

This is the 71st home built by Habitat for Humanity.

25 students were there to kick off construction Saturday.

Organizers said this is just another way to give back to the local community.

"We thrive in our students, faculty and staff to give back to the community and to put it into their curriculum, so this is just another facet of our opportunities that we can give the Wabash Valley," said Heather Dalton Miklozek, Director for the Center for Community Engagement at Indiana State University.

Work is expected to take four to six months, weather permitting.

