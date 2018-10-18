TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new look is coming to 1st Street in Terre Haute.
Crews have started the second phase of the project.
They're taking out rail ties left between the north and southbound lanes.
The work spans from Cherry Street to Farrington Street.
There will also be new left turn lanes at Farrington.
Workers will also do some curb work.
"It'll look better than what it looked like before with the railroad ties, and it is not really being used for anything - so we are going to make it look better," Brad Utz, the Director of Inspection for the City of Terre Haute said.
It's a 45-day long project.
The city hopes to have it wrapped up by Thanksgiving.
Related Content
- Work continues on 1st Street project in Terre Haute
- Work continues on Vincennes main street project
- City addresses 1st Street median project
- Major repaving project coming to Terre Haute
- Sprucing up Terre Haute for kindness project
- Terre Haute crow patrol hits the streets
- Terre Haute street closed for emergency repairs
- Crews start work on Terre Haute roads
- Crews start work on Terre Haut sidewalks
- Crews work on another Terre Haute sinkhole
Scroll for more content...