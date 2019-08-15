Work continues on $1 million Northview turf project

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress continues on a new synthetic turf football field at Northview High School.
After weather delays and issues with the drainage system, crews are still working on the project.
As a result, some sporting events will be forced into other areas.
Officials hope to have the job wrapped up by the end of the month.
The entire project came with a price tag of nearly $1 million.
