TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Construction progress is being made on the new convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

The Capital Improvement Board posted an update about the parking garage.

Officials say the rooftop concrete slabs have been laid, the 4th-floor steel reinforcement is being laid.

The convention center is set to open in late April of next year.

RJL Solutions is developing a logo, website, and marketing plan.