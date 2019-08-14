Work continues for new hangers at Terre Haute's airport

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's nowhere but up for the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
That's as work along the West Quad is going smoothly.
Executive Director Jeff Hauser gave an update on the progress on Wednesday.
He said building three new hangers has been in the works for about a year.
Walls are going up, and there are plans to build three more.
The goal, Hauser says, is to have six total.
