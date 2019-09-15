Work continues at Griffin Bike Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work to expand a local park continues.

Work to add new features to Griffin Bike Park in Terre Haute has been ongoing.

That includes updates to the jumplines and opening the warrior trail, which is designed for wheelchair use.

Updates to the warrior trail will take place this fall.

Those at the park said they're also working to update the bathrooms and add several more miles of trails.

It's all to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the park.

"We had a girl come out with the YMCA, and she was in a wheel chair and couldn't get around and at that point I knew I had to build something for her. So we built almost a one mile loop and then we retrofitted our little kids loop and took out all the roots and made it nice and smooth so we can ride over there too," said Rich Moore, Manager of Griffin Bike Park.

Bikers were on the the trails for an event Sunday.

Moore said some of the tracks draw in people from out of state.