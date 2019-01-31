Clear
Work continues along Hulman property

Rose-Hulman bought the property in October 2017.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Minor work has been done at the Hulman property, including lake draining and spillway repairs.

That's according to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology President Rob Coons.

The land stretches from State Road 42 to U.S. 40 and down to State Road 46.

Rose-Hulman bought the property in October 2017.

Coons says they have ideas for the land's use, but nothing has been decided. 

You can expect to see some activity from Rose-Hulman on the property within the next year.

