Work continues along Hulman property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Minor work has been done at the Hulman property, including lake draining and spillway repairs.

That's according to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology President Rob Coons.

The land stretches from State Road 42 to U.S. 40 and down to State Road 46.

Rose-Hulman bought the property in October 2017.

Coons says they have ideas for the land's use, but nothing has been decided.

You can expect to see some activity from Rose-Hulman on the property within the next year.