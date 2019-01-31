Work continues along Hulman property

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Minor work has been done at the Hulman property, including lake draining and spillway repairs.
That's according to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology President Rob Coons.
The land stretches from State Road 42 to U.S. 40 and down to State Road 46.
Rose-Hulman bought the property in October 2017.
Coons says they have ideas for the land's use, but nothing has been decided.
You can expect to see some activity from Rose-Hulman on the property within the next year.
