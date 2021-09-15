Work continues ahead of schedule on downtown convention center project - here's what happens next

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction of the new convention center remains ahead of schedule in downtown Terre Haute.

That's according to Garmong Construction during Wednesday morning's Capital Improvement Board meeting.

The project is still on target to be substantially wrapped up by March.

In the next week, you should see significant progress on the connector between the convention center and the Hilton Garden Inn.

The building's facade will also be finished in the next few weeks. Curbs and sidewalks along Wabash Avenue will be done by the end of September.