Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Work is being done on the Towne South Plaza sign on Terre Haute's south side.
Our crews noticed T.J. Maxx and Ross Dress For Less are now on the sign Friday morning. Previously-- a banner on the sign said "coming soon."
We've reached out to the companys' corporate offices... and the property managers several times. So far, no one has confirmed opening dates or plans for the stores.
A T.J. Maxx spokesperson previously told News 10 we would be told of any announcements.
