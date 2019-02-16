Clear

Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

We've reached out to the companys' corporate offices... and the property managers several times.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 1:26 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Work is being done on the Towne South Plaza sign on Terre Haute's south side.
Our crews noticed T.J. Maxx and Ross Dress For Less are now on the sign Friday morning. Previously-- a banner on the sign said "coming soon."
We've reached out to the companys' corporate offices... and the property managers several times. So far, no one has confirmed opening dates or plans for the stores.
A T.J. Maxx spokesperson previously told News 10 we would be told of any announcements.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
An OK Saturday, a Slippery Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center grew by three

Image

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Image

Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities

Image

Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

Image

Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Melanie Boeglin

Image

Kent Chezem

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers