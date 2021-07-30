Work begins on new construction of Jasper County Jail

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Jasper County Sheriff's Office was a quiet place Friday morning. Most folks had run off to avoid being on camera. But everyone has been getting settled into their temporary home.

Sheriff Brandon Francis says, "We're working without a jail so, there's some challenges that arise from that. Some inconveniences that come with that. But as far as the office, the sheriff's office and not the jail. Things have been going very well."

Richland County has been taking inmates that would normally be put in the Jasper County jail. That means the sheriff's office has been logging a lot of miles.

Francis explains, "A lot of times, we will book that person here, so we have all of their information. But we do have to transport them down anytime an arrest is made."

So far, that has been the only big challenge of the project. The old jail was torn down weeks ago across town. This week, work began on the new jail's foundation.

Francis says, "The order in which this is constructed might be a little different than they had expected. I go to the meeting once a month and they tell me they're on target."

Supply issues across the country have forced those changes to the construction schedule. The weather has also played a small role. Right now things are still on track.

Francis says, "A lot of good input has went into this and to actually see this coming together is exciting. I've looked at paper for three years and now I can actually see this going into life."