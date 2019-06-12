Clear

Work begins on Pantheon Theatre

Work on the project is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2020.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:18 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Inside of the Pantheon is much different from opening night. The stage where local legend Red Skelton cut his chops is now worn down by time. Theatre hall is now only illuminated by temporary construction lighting. But workers from Wolfe construction are doing their best to change that.

When it's complete, the Pantheon will be known as the Pantheon Education Center. The lower floor will contain a working space. The balcony will be replaced with office areas.

While the theatre is transforming, the historic stage will remain intact.

News 10 spoke with Nichole Like. She's executive director for the pantheon education center. She says she's glad to see the work finally begin.

Like says, "It's just extremely hopeful. It really is a little surreal actually the first time I walked in here when you saw the cranes and the guys starting to get to work."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered Showers, Maybe Thunder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 suspect arrested in animal abuse investigation at Fair Oaks Farms

Image

State Rep.& Teacher Tonya Pfaff isn't surprised about what happened but expects to move forward

Image

Local residents concerned demolition site is an "environmental hazard"

Image

Two people dead, another airlifted after crash in Knox County

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Work begins on Pantheon Theatre

Image

Ambulance service adds new location with goal of speeding up response times

Image

Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

Image

Court denies sentence appeal for man in deadly neglect case

Image

Why Cold Fronts Bring Rain

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp