Work begins on Oaktown intersections

INDOT crews began work on two dangerous intersections.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 5:26 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OAKTOWN, Ind. (WTHI) - Mayall's Market sits at the intersection of Freelandville road and US 41. Owner Elizabeth Owens says they've been in this spot since the highway was built.

Owens says, "In the last few years there's been quite a few accidents. A lot of them don't stop at the stop sign. A lot of them just aren't paying attention to what they're doing."

For year's Owens has had a front row seat to those accidents. Now she will have a front row seat to a major road project.

Jason Tiller with the Indiana Department of Transportation says, "We're taking away the cross-motion for all four lanes of traffic. So when you're sitting at Freelandville road or old US 41 you're not going to be able to cross all four lanes straight across."

The project will install two sets of u-turn turn arounds. Monday work began on the Freelandville intersection.

Tiller explains, "We believe that this is going to be much safer alternative. We did take into account everyone's comments. We've made a couple of tweaks on the project based on some of those comments as well. We understand this is a rural community."

Work on the Freelandville intersection is planned to wrap up in August. The old US 41 intersection will come after that.

Tiller says, "Work there will be the same with lane restrictions and it will take a couple of months to take care of."

Owens says she's not sure how effective the new intersections will be. However, she does know it will have an effect on her market.

Owens says, "Just hoping that the regular people keep on stopping. And do the turnaround and make it safe here."

