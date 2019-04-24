Clear

Work begins on Loogootee school renovations

The elementary and high schools will both see significant changes.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lacey Wade was born and raised in Loogootee. She went to school in the same halls that she now works. When she took over as principal of the elementary school things were still very familiar.

Wade explains, "I actually told the principal prior to me, when I first started moving my stuff over, I said 'the building still has the same smell it did when I was in elementary school.' Just something you can remember."

The nostalgia made work feel like home. However, the building was in need of an overhaul.

Wade says, "Our maintenance crew over the years has done an excellent job keeping the building up to par for what we need. But it's definitely time to make a change."

That change is coming while students are on summer break. The elementary is getting a complete renovation.

Loogootee Community Schools superintendent Chip Mehaffey says, "A new entry. An attractive entrance into the elementary. The entire office area. The cafeteria, the hallways, the classrooms, the bathrooms, you know basically everything."

Across campus, the high school will see roughly ninety percent of its facilities updated.

Mehaffey says, "The lockers are being renovated in the high school to give them a fresh look. All the classrooms are being renovated. The science labs are being gutted redesigned."

Each building will cost $3.7 million to renovate. School officials hope the project will better prepare students for the future. Wade says she's just excited to see the look on her student's faces.

Wade says, "I can't wait to see the first day when the kids first walk in and they have that wow moment where wow this is for us."

