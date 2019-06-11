Work begins on Barr-Reeve renovations

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday workers began the task of reshaping the footprint of Barr-Reeve schools. It's a process that will last well into the next school year.

Middle and High School principal Jeff Doyle says, "There's things we're starting to think about. Drop off in the morning, you know parents dropping off their students. Busses dropping off. Pick up in the afternoon. Just the logistics. It's just one of those things that's going to be trial and error."

Doyle is going on his ninth year as the principle of Barr-Reeve middle and high school. While work next year may affect students...he says the expansion is needed.

Doyle explains, "We're kind of in a room crunch where teachers are having to share their room or they're giving up their room on their prep. That's something we haven't had to do in the last two to three years as our student population has grown."

This year student population looks to hit one thousand kids. Renovations will add more classrooms to accommodate the increase.

Barr-Reeve superintendant Travis Madison explains, "Add about thirteen classrooms and a high school gym for competition. So it's an exciting time. And within those classrooms, we're going to have great science labs."

The current school parking lot will be replaced by the addition. Crews hope that this will keep a majority of the work away from students during the school year.

Madison says, "Try to do as little as possible in and around, inside the school building to basically not do anything that's going to be distracting to students as far as within the classroom setting."

While school officials have a plan for next school year...Doyle says they are still preaching one word...patience.

Doyle says, "There will probably be things that we mess up or we get wrong. But we'll see that we'll drop back and we'll come up with a different plan. But I think everybody is excited."