Region 7 serves Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties
Most offices are open from 8 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Thursday and 10 am to 4:30 pm on Friday.
The Parke and Vermillion offices are open on part time basis, please click on the specific office to view their hours.
Related Content
- Work Fore Fit: Work One West
- West Union Firefighter injured in house fire returns to work
- County annex work nearing completion after year of work
- Work continues along Hulman property
- Drive like you work here
- Work begins on Oaktown intersections
- Work begins on Pantheon Theatre
- Work wrapping up on major storm water project in West Terre Haute
- Volunteers work to clean up Darwin Road in West Terre Haute
- Getting fiscally fit in 2018