Work Fore Fit: Steel Dynamics

Founded in 1993, Steel Dynamics, Inc. is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with annual revenues of $8.8 billion in 2014, over 7,700 employees, and manufacturing facilities primarily located throughout the United States (including six steel mills, eight steel processing facilities, two iron production facilities, over 90 metals recycling locations and six steel fabrication plants).

We completed our largest acquisituion to date in September 2014. We purchased our sixth steel mill, located in Columbus, Mississippi. This acqusition increased SDI's production capacity by 40%. Our pro forma 2014 revenues were $10.4 billion.

Our reporting segments are comprised of our steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources, and fabrication.

Our steelmaking operations consist of mills, producing steel from steel scrap using electric arc furnaces, continuous casting, automated rolling mills, and downstream finishing facilities. This segment accounts for over 60% of the company’s external net sales. The steel products we manufacture include high quality sheet and long products, and are used in a wide variety of end markets, such as automotive, construction, manufacturing and energy.

Our metals recycling operation, OmniSource, is a wholly-owned subsidiary. OmniSource processes, transports, markets and brokers ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal. Additionally, our metals recycling operation offers consulting services, as well as provides customized scrap management services to industrial manufacturing companies throughout North America and Mexico. Primary end users of the ferrous scrap metal are domestic steel mills, including our own steelmaking facilities. Nonferrous scrap metal is used by a variety of specialty steel manufacturers, refineries and smelters, and producers of wire and cable.

New Millennium Building Systems, our fabrication operation, produces trusses, girders, steel joist and steel decking products, used in the building industry. Our customers include nonresidential steel fabricators, metal building companies, general construction contractors, developers, brokers and government entities.