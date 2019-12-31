Work Fore Fit: Novelis Terre Haute

Novelis is the leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum. We work alongside our customers to provide innovative solutions to the beverage can, automotive and high-end specialty markets.

Operating an integrated network of technically advanced rolling and recycling facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Novelis leverages its global manufacturing and recycling footprint to deliver consistent, high-quality products around the world.

A commitment to sustainability is core to our business operations and extends to how we partner with stakeholders across the aluminum value chain. We see tremendous opportunities in continuing to expand the use of lightweight, infinitely recyclable aluminum to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals and provide consumers the environmentally friendly products they enjoy.