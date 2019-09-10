Phone: 812-232-6035
Fax: 812-232-6036
Meets 2nd Thursday Each Month
Officers
Financial Secretary:
Gregory S. Tucker
President:
Michael T. Pancake
Recording Secretary:
Curtis S. Howard
Vice President:
Jared L. Powell
Treasurer:
Gregory S. Tucker
Trustees:
Scott E. Bosc
John M. McCoy
Joshua A. Livvix
Conductor:
Peter R. Donovan
Warden:
Chris J. Phillips
Related Content
- Work Fore Fit: Carpenters Local Union No. 133 Apprentice Program
- Work Fore Fit: Carpenters Local Union No. 133
- Work Fore Fit: Steel Dynamics
- Work Fore Fit: Work One West
- Duke Energy apprentices receive some hands-on training
- Carpenters take the chance to show off their skills
- Local Union responds to Bemis sale
- Local credit union hosts 'shred day'
- Brazil working to implement life-saving program
- Indianapolis native, Butler grad Ed Carpenter claims third career Indy 500 pole