WoodsGivingDay raised $230,000

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The grand total for the annual Woods Giving Day is in!

Saint Mary-Of The-Woods college raised 230-thousand dollars.

It was all a part of their Woods Giving Day at the beginning of the month.

The college had a goal of getting 500 donors.

They surpassed that goal and received 795 donors.

These donations were received all in the span of just 24 hours.

SMWC partnered with Little Bear Coffee Co., Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, 5th Street Nutrition, Culvers, Chick-fil-A, and ISU Credit Union.