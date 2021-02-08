WoodsGivingDay is February 9 - Virtual and In-Person

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is asking for community support during the annual Woods Giving Day.

Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College will host its sixth annual Woods Giving Day on February 9th

It's usually held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving but they wanted to do something different.

New this year, local businesses are getting involved.

When you visit Little Bear Coffee Company, Federal Coffee, 5th Street Nutrition, Culvers, or Chick-fil-a tomorrow, proceeds from certain menu items go back to the college.

Click on this link to give online https://giving.smwc.edu/