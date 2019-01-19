Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Women's marches kick off with focus on 2020 and progressive policies

The national Women's March group was to kick off late Saturday morning at Freedom Plaza in the US capital.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Jason Hanna, CNN

(CNN) -- Demonstrators are gathering for the Women's March in Washington and related rallies across the country Saturday, with many of the movement's supporters looking to channel two years of momentum and common cause against President Donald Trump into progressive policies.

The national Women's March group was to kick off late Saturday morning at Freedom Plaza in the US capital.

In addition to that march, rallies and demonstrations were to be held across the country by different groups -- some affiliated with the national Women's March Inc. organization and others that aren't.

It is the third year for the women's marches. The first, in January 2017, started as a display of resistance to Trump's election. In 2018, the movement shifted to focus on midterm elections.

The Washington organizers in particular say this year is about not only commemorating victories such as unprecedented wins for the Democratic Party by women of color in the midterms, but also agitating for progressive laws and positions they say will benefit women across race, class, sexual orientation and other identities.

That includes pushing for a policy document they call the "Women's Agenda," addressing issues including immigrant rights, violence against women, civil rights and liberties, and climate justice, among others.

"The agenda is specifically focused on legislative and policy actions that are achievable by 2020," Women's March Chief Operating Officer Rachel Carmona said.

Jessica González-Rojas, executive director at the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, described the agenda as a policy tool that organizers in different cities can use to take on issues that matter to their communities.

What makes it unique is how it takes typically gender-neutral issues such as immigration and offers policy solutions that specifically benefit women and families, she said.

"It's about looking at different identities among women and femmes and the policy solutions to address attacks on those identities," she said.

In New York, demonstrators packed part of Foley Square for a "Women's Unit Rally" on Saturday. Organizers said they aim "to demand equal justice for black women, immigrant women, women of color, and gender nonconforming people."

Scheduled speakers there include New York City first lady Chirlane McCray, women's rights activist Gloria Steinem and US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman lawmaker whose following among progressives nationwide has made her one of the most high-profile Democrats in the House.

Concerns about diversity, inclusion and allegations of bigotry
The marches come as concerns about diversity and inclusion have rattled groups across the country. Allegations of bigotry against leaders of Women's March Inc., the national group formed by organizers of the 2017 march, threaten to overshadow the work of grassroots activists.

One of the national group's leaders was been criticized in particular for her association with the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan, who has led the black nationalist group since 1977, is known for hyperbolic hate speech aimed at the Jewish community, and made remarks such as "the powerful Jews are my enemy" in February.

The group has released numerous statements condemning anti-Semitism and vowing to learn from its missteps through training and discussions -- pledges that people associated with the group say are underway.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain to kick the weekend off, but changing to wintry weather fast.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Silver Birch assisted living facility

Image

Brazil and Clay City Orca Grants

Image

Local shelter works to keep animals safe in the cold

Image

SOLD OUT: ISU Men's Basketball set to host Loyola, 1979 Final Four team will be on hand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council