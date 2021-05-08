VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mollie R. Wheat Memorial clinic hosted their annual women's health day.

This took place at the Landsbaum center for health education.

Women had the chance to get free screenings.

This included services like pap smears, STD screenings, bone density scans and much more.

"We are a great resource for anybody who needs healthcare. We accept people without insurance no matter there income status and I think it's really important for them in order to be connected to any healthcare resources they might not otherwise have access to," says Olivia Neese Vice chair of operations.

They've been doing this for 4 years now.