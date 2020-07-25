Clear

ISU Women’s basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Officials said the women’s basketball program will now pause its on-campus summer workouts while all team members, coaches and support staff are tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State University women’s basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the women's basketball program will now pause its on-campus summer workouts while all team members, coaches and support staff are tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days.

All members of the women’s basketball program will be cleared by medical staff before returning to campus.

This also includes any ISU Athletics facility.

ISU has had more than 100 student-athletes on campus since June 20.

This is the first student athlete on campus to test positive for the virus.

