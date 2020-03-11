Women's History Month Breakfast honors Sister Barbara Battista

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Women's History Month continues - some are taking the time to say thank you here at home.

That's with the 'Local Women's History Breakfast.' It was held at Clabber Girl on Wednesday morning.

Sister Barbara Battista from Sisters of Providence was honored for her ministries and social justice work within the community,

"It's all about relationships and understanding we're all part of the human family. We are all part of this community and together we can make a big difference," Sister Battista told us.

The History Breakfast is sponsored by NEA Big Read. It's also in partnership with Arts Midwest.