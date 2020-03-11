TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Women's History Month continues - some are taking the time to say thank you here at home.
That's with the 'Local Women's History Breakfast.' It was held at Clabber Girl on Wednesday morning.
Sister Barbara Battista from Sisters of Providence was honored for her ministries and social justice work within the community,
"It's all about relationships and understanding we're all part of the human family. We are all part of this community and together we can make a big difference," Sister Battista told us.
The History Breakfast is sponsored by NEA Big Read. It's also in partnership with Arts Midwest.
Related Content
- Women's History Month Breakfast honors Sister Barbara Battista
- Why Women's History Month is in March
- Bike ride honors vets, recognizes Black History Month
- Brazil students honor first responders with breakfast
- Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Barbara Bush
- NAACP hosts Black History Month film festival
- Wabash Valley bike riders to honor fallen soldiers of color for Black History Month
- Local woman honored for making history
- Indiana State University kicks off Black History month
- QUIZ: How much do you know about Black History Month?
Scroll for more content...