Women leaving the workforce at an alarming rate, hear one local mother's struggles amid the pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to a new study, the Coronavirus could erase years of progress for working women.

The study shows 1-in-4 women are leaving their careers or the workforce due to the impacts of COVID-19.

A report from the Department of Labor says that participation in the labor force for women between the ages of 25 to 54 dropped of by 74%.

News 10 took to social media to hear from you at home.

We spoke with Amanda Walls, a mother of 3 with one on the way. She says that once the pandemic hit, her life at home changed dramatically, but wanted to stay strong for her kids.

"I just feel like I'm going to be strong for my kids and I'm going to show them, you know you got to work for a living and if you don't do this, we don't have anything, it's not a choice for me not to work."

Despite the scares of the pandemic, Walls worked two jobs to maintain a living.

She tells us that the pressure of working plus taking on the role of teacher for virtual learning... has been far from easy.

Even with the day-to-day struggles, Walls tells us that it's important to stay positive through the uncertainty.

"Because we're not all the same, what's best for me may not be best for the next mother. just do what's best for you and your family, that's all you can do," said Walls.