Women in Business event looks to empower female business owners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Connect, collaborate, and celebrate. That was the mission behind Wednesday's West Central Women in Business event.

It was held on the campus of Indiana State University.

Statistics show that nearly 12 million businesses are owned by women.

That trend is also growing right here in our community.

Business leaders say diverse conversations are needed.

"We need everyone represented around the table when women make decisions, and having women there, along with men, along with other minorities is so important because if we do that, we're going to make better decisions. We're going to see the State of Indiana do better than it's doing already," Elaine Bedel, the President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation said.

