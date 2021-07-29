Women give back to their community

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - 100 women who care is an organization of women who simply want to give back to their community! And they need your help, to help them reach even more organizations across the Wabash Valley.

This organization in Marshall, Illinois has been in the works since April 20-15. they've given out more than 100 thousand dollars to various non-profits and organizations. But, they want to widen their reach. Tiffany Macke, the Community Development Educator with The University of Illinois Extension says it's important for people to give back to their community in any way they can.

"It's so important for people to have buy-in to their community and I think for a lot of women we're busy. We're juggling jobs and families and all of this. So sometimes women don't have the physical time to donate on a volunteer role with community organizations."

Each woman who participates will gather for a one-hour meeting and donate a 100 dollar check to the charity the group selects. One of those organizations that was a recipient of thousands of dollars was "MASK", which stands for "Marshall Area Soccer Kids."

"Thrilled at the opportunity to provide a brand new field and brand new equipment, a new opportunity for young kids to play soccer in marshall and surrounding areas," says Tyler Claypool president of MASK.

Jennifer Bishop is the executive director of the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce. She says organizations like 100 women who care spread generosity.

"Just the spirit of giving and there are good humans still left in the world."

100 women who care give 4 checks to various organizations each year.

"You invite women to come together to rally around all of their community organizations so the concept is you get 100 women who care about their community they agree to a contract for a year. No matter what organization is voted on they will receive the money."

The Marshall group has its next meeting on July 29th at 7pm. This is happening at the Red Oak Shelter at Lincoln Trail State Park in Marshall. If you can't make it you can donate here.