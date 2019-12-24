Women arrested in car vs ambulance crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A vermillion county woman is facing charges in connection to a crash involving an ambulance..\
It happened around 11 o'clock Monday night at the intersection of State Road 63 and Hazelbluff road.
that's in Clinton.
Police say an ambulance was taking a patient to a hospital..
That's when it was hit by another vehicle.
They say that was Stephanie Rollins.
Rollins was arrested for driving while suspended.
no one was hurt.
