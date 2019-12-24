Women arrested in car vs ambulance crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A vermillion county woman is facing charges in connection to a crash involving an ambulance..\

It happened around 11 o'clock Monday night at the intersection of State Road 63 and Hazelbluff road.

that's in Clinton.

Police say an ambulance was taking a patient to a hospital..

That's when it was hit by another vehicle.

They say that was Stephanie Rollins.

Rollins was arrested for driving while suspended.

no one was hurt.