Women are taking strides for change, after a recent death while running

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One woman's death is bringing attention to safety... while running.

Just days ago, Sydney Sutherland, an Arkansas woman disappeared while on a run.

She was later found dead.

It's since created awareness on social media.

Women across the world are finishing the run for Sutherland, posting photos with the hashtag #FinishSydneysRun.

Even here at home, it's brought a tough reminder that there's a need for change.

"Locally here it doesn't happen very often... thank god but across the country, it does unfortunately and with the recent death with the girl in Arkansas, it kinda brings it to light again and what we should do when someones out running by themselves, safety tips things like that," Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse.

However, there are ways to enjoy your run while also taking precautions.

Be aware of your surroundings

Avoid baggy clothing and ponytails, this makes it easier to grab ahold of you

Ditch the headphones, listen to what is around you

Run with a group of friends

Switch up your routine

"Another thing is to have a plan. If somebody comes at you what are you going to do cause the worst time to figure out what how you're going to respond is when it's actually happening. Just be aware and have a plan, that'll make everybody safer," said Plasse.