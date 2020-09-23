Woman's Excellence in Leadership Award honoree recognized

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The newest honoree of the Woman's Excellence in Leadership Award was recognized on Tuesday.

Amy Thompson-Hock was given the award. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce held a surprise presentation.

She was recognized for her contributions to the growth of First Financial Bank and the West Central Indiana Community.

Thompson-Hock said she was surprised by receiving the honor. She added that this award is important to set a good example.

The award was originally supposed to be presented in March, but the chamber said it became a challenge to do so with COVID-19.