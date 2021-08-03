Woman's Club works to help get Vigo County kids in need of new shoes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students will be able to start the new school year on the right foot. That's with the help of the Women's Club Shoe Bus in Terre Haute.

On Tuesday, Acadamy Sports gave a check to the group. After that, volunteers used the cash to buy shoes for local kids.

Schools in Vigo County helped identify students in need of new shoes.

The club has helped buy shoes for kids in Vigo County since 1973. It takes around $30,000 per year to pull off this project.

If you can help, click here to learn how.