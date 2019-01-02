Woman who lost everything in a house fire just days before Christmas looks to start over

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- It's been roughly a week since a devastating fire turned Pam Lawhead's world upside down.

Two days before Christmas Lawhead lost everything she owned.

Firefighters said an electrical fire started in her kitchen and spread from there.

The fire took crews nearly 12 hours to put out.

It took with it Lawhead's belongings, family keepsakes, and her four pets.

Now the family is doing what they can to move forward.

Lawhead's daughter Peggy Elder said reality is finally starting to set in that everything is gone.

She said it hurts to see everything go, but what they'll miss the most are the memories kept inside the house.

"She's got nothing from our childhood or her marriage with dad. I mean it's just there wasn't anything salvageable from the fire at all," said Elder.

While they may not have the keepsakes, it's the memories they share as a family that makes things easier.

"Well we have our memories, so that's what's going to keep us going," said Elder.

Elder said it's been hard to take in what's truly happened, but she says it's the people in their community who have gone above and beyond to help when they needed it most.

"It was just like wow. These people just went out of their way to do everything they possibly could to help someone in need," said Elder.

Even though it will be a slow process, the main goal is to get her mother back to where she needs to be.

"We're doing what we can to try and find a place that's going to be suitable for her and affordable enough," said Elder.

A benefit is being held Sunday to help raise money for Lawhead to start over.

It's an 8-ball pool tournament and silent auction.

It's taking place Sunday, January 6th at the bar Down the Street Too in Casey, Illinois.

Sign up is at 11 am and play begins at noon central time.