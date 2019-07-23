Clear
Woman who bought gun used to kill Indiana deputy sent to prison

A 13-month prison sentence was handed an Indianapolis woman who purchased the handgun used to kill a Boone County sheriff’s deputy in March 2018.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:17 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 13-month prison sentence was handed an Indianapolis woman who purchased the handgun used to kill a Boone County sheriff’s deputy in March 2018.

Dawn Love Rochon pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to making a false statement to acquire the gun. Prosecutors say Rochon lied about her home address on the federal form she completed to buy a 9mm handgun from an Indianapolis gun store.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says the 30-year-old Rochon would not have been allowed to purchase the gun had she told the truth.

Anthony Baumgardt of Lebanon in April pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of Deputy Jacob Pickett. The 34-year-old deputy was pursuing Baumgardt with his police dog in Lebanon when the suspect shot him. Pickett died three days later.

Baumgardt is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

