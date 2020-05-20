Woman sues after Sullivan County Parks Board says she can't have her emotional support monkey on park property

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is suing a parks board over her emotional support monkey.
In an Indiana federal court filing, Donna Mitchell claims the Sullivan Parks Board violated the Indiana Fair Housing Act.
Mitchell says she rents a campsite at Sullivan County Park and Lake. She lives in an RV there on weekends.
The park board president told Mitchell she's not allowed to bring a monkey to the park. Mitchell claims the monkey is an emotional support animal - which helps her with her PTSD.
She's suing for $100,000.