Woman sentenced for stealing thousands from Vigo County auto body shop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has sentenced a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Vigo County auto shop.

According to court documents, Cindy Joslin entered a guilty plea to theft.

Her employer, Advantage Auto Repair accused her of stealing more than $50,000.

A judge sentenced Joslin to serve two and a half years, with one year being on in-home detention.

The remaining year and a half would be served as formal probation.

Joslin is also required, by the court, to pay Advantage Auto $20,000 in restitution.