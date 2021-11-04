Woman receives prison time for the 2020 killing of her ex-husband in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County woman has entered a guilty plea for the death of her ex-husband.

In August of 2020, Susan Brown,67, was charged with murder after Indiana State Police said she shot her ex-husband.

Investigators say she shot Faron Deece Brown on July 13 in Carlisle.

Susan entered a guilty plea for the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

A judge sentenced her to the maximum allowable jail time, which was 17 and a half years in the Department of Corrections.

The victim's son reportedly consented to the sentence, saying he wanted closure for his family.