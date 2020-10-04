Woman pronounced dead on scene of car accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An investigation in Clark County is underway after a lady lost her life in a car accident last night.

Only one vehicle was involved.

This happened on 1540 East just North of Wilderness Road in Clark County.

A car carrying three passengers lost control and overturned.

The person in the passenger seat was thrown from the car and pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two were uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle is being charged with reckless homicide, a DUI, and improper lane usage.