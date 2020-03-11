Woman hospitalized in Terre Haute hit and run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are searching for a person involved in a hit and run on Wednesday night.

It happened in the former Alorica parking lot on Fort Harrison Road around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are few - but we do know a woman was sent to the hospital. We don't know the extent of their injuries.

We've been in contact with the Terre Haute Police Department to learn more.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.