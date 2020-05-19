Woman faces attempted murder charge after Tuesday morning stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One woman is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Police arrested Amanda Baker after a stabbing in Terre Haute on Tuesday morning.
It happened on North Fruitridge Avenue, just north of Wabash.
Police say one victim was taken to the hospital with several stab wounds to the neck.
