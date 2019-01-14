Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store’s parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 1:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store’s parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a report of a suspicious person around 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls. The city is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, near the Oklahoma border.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours.

Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store.

Police say the woman wasn’t arrested and her name was not released.

___

Information from: Wichita Falls Times Record News, http://www.timesrecordnews.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill