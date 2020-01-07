Clear

Woman dies after weekend fire on Terre Haute's south side

The Marion County Coroner's office has not yet completed an autopsy so officials cannot officially release the cause of death.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 12:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One woman is dead after a weekend fire in Terre Haute.

It happened Sunday at Trail's Edge Apartments. News 10 spoke with Honey Creek Fire Chief Tom High.

He says emergency crews took a woman in the apartment to a Terre Haute hospital.

Officials later transferred her to an Indianapolis hospital where she died on Monday evening.

The Marion County Coroner's office has not yet completed an autopsy so officials cannot officially release the cause of death.

However, High says they are listing it as a fire fatality.

Officials have ruled the fire accidental.

We are still working to learn the victim's name. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Sunny and Cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Becoming sunny and breezy. High: 44°

Image

Managing holiday debt, planning for a more financially responsible 2020

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

VCSC does not vote on spending cuts

Image

Several departments respond to large Martin County fire

Image

MCGEE HCAC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Image

LARAVIA MVC NEWCOMER OF THE WEEK

Image

ISU FRESHMEN CONTINUE TO IMPRESS

Image

Rocksino's proposed Terre Haute location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans