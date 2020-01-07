Woman dies after weekend fire on Terre Haute's south side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One woman is dead after a weekend fire in Terre Haute.

It happened Sunday at Trail's Edge Apartments. News 10 spoke with Honey Creek Fire Chief Tom High.

He says emergency crews took a woman in the apartment to a Terre Haute hospital.

Officials later transferred her to an Indianapolis hospital where she died on Monday evening.

The Marion County Coroner's office has not yet completed an autopsy so officials cannot officially release the cause of death.

However, High says they are listing it as a fire fatality.

Officials have ruled the fire accidental.

We are still working to learn the victim's name.