Woman dies after medical episode inside jail

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A woman is dead after investigators say she suffered a medical episode inside the Sullivan County Jail.

Indiana State Police is leading the investigation.

Authorities say the 46-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday after officers believed she was driving drunk. According to police, the woman was placed in a single person holding cell with video monitoring.

Police say jail staff saw the woman was experiencing a medical emergency Saturday evening. She was taken to the Sullivan County Hospital. The woman was pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators say they do not expect foul play at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Investigators say the woman’s name will not be released until after the autopsy.